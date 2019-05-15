St. Charles (Ill.) North junior outside linebacker recruit Ben Furtney (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) was able to add his first offer recently from Cornell. Furtney checks in and discusses adding his first scholarship offer and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I was able to add my first offer from Cornell," Furtney said. "The coaches from Cornell started to contact me after spring break and they have been recruiting me hard ever since."

Furtney gave us his thoughts on adding his first offer from the Cornell Big Red.

"Cornell is in the Ivy League and they are located in New York. I'm planning to go visit Cornell and camp with them this summer. I'm looking forward to just getting out to see the school and the campus in person along with getting to know the coaches at Cornell better."

Furtney has also seen a large amount of college coaches in school this spring.

"It's really hard to keep track of all of the different college coaches who have been in school so far. It's been several different college coaches from all levels. Most of the college coaches from the Ivy League, Mid American Conference and the Patriot League have been focusing on me this spring. The feedback from the coaches has been positive, They all love my athleticism and my overall football IQ. All of the college coaches want to see me at a camp this summer."

While Furtney is still in the process of setting up his summer camp schedule, expect him to be very active this summer.

"I'm still working on putting the camp schedule together and I'm looking at all of my options. I know for sure I'll be camping at Northwestern on June 6th and at North Central College on June 8th. I'll be adding more college camp plans soon."



Furtney is also ready to get his 2019 senior season underway.

"We get two weeks off from team camp and we report back on June 17th. Our confidence is as high as ever and the plan is to finish what we started from last season."

Ben Furtney has a scholarship offer from Cornell.