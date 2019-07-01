St. Charles (Ill.) North senior outside linebacker recruit Ben Furtney (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) has remained busy this summer between juggling his various college camps along with his team camp. Furtney checks in and recaps his busy summer so far in this latest recruiting update.

"We just wrapped up our second week of team camp and we are on a break this week," Furtney said. "I ended up going to three different college camps and I'm also planning to get out on the road and make some visit on the East Coast in July."

Furtney recapped his summer camp performances along with his latest recruiting news.

"I camped this summer at North Central College, Northwestern and also NIU. The camps I felt went pretty well overall for me. I have offers now from Minnesota Duluth, Grand Valley State, Butler, Valparaiso plus Northwest Missouri State. Several other schools also want to stay in contact with me and see some of my early senior season video. Colgate and Central Michigan in particular have shown more recruiting attention this summer."

Furtney is also planning to head out to the East Coast this month to make some college visits.

"I'm planning to get out on the East Coast this month and go visit Yale, Cornell and also Harvard for camps. Those schools have all been in contact with me since the spring and I'm excited to see what those schools have to offer."

Furtney is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"Our team camp has been going well. We have a good core of kids back from last year with experience and it's spread all over the field. We also have a good and talented junior class so we've been working on getting the juniors ready and up to speed with everything in camp. I'm excited for our team because we have experience back in the right spots but we also have no one who is complacent. Everyone is working hard and everyone has strong competition at every position."

