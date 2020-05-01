Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita junior inside linebacker recruit Michael Gaughan (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) has been able to add a handful of recent scholarship offers this spring, including adding his first FCS level offer from in state Eastern Illinois University. Gaughan checks in and discusses his latest offers and more in this recruiting news update.

"I just added a (roster spot) offer from St. Norbert," Gaughan said. "My first offer came from Eastern Illinois and I also added a D2 offer from Minnesota Duluth."

Gaughan, who was an impact starter for the St. Rita Mustangs and head coach Todd Kuska in 2019 filled us in on his first offer from Eastern Illinois.

"Getting my first offer from EIU was big. They had been staying in touch for a bit and the coaches also made an in school visit back in the winter. I've been talking with my recruiting coach at EIU (Adam Gristick) and after one of our calls EIU decided to offer me. I still need to learn more about EIU to be honest. I know that Jimmy G (Jimmy Garoppolo) played at EIU and that I'm also a big Saints fan and that's where head coach Sean Payton went to college. EIU wants me to come down and visit as soon as we are allowed to visit college campuses."

Gaughan also has remained in touch with several college coaches this spring.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I've also been in touch with Illinois State, Indiana State and also Western Michigan plus several D2 schools like Missouri Western State, Northern Michigan and Sioux Falls."

Gaughan filled us in on how his day to day schedule has been going under the current stay at home state-wide order.

"Online learning has been different.They give us a lot of assignments and I've been staying on top of everything. I definitely miss being in school and just seeing my friends. I also have been staying on top of my workouts. I have weights at home and my trainer has been sending me different workouts. I also have a field near my house where I can go and get field work done. I've also been playing video games and watching Netflix like everyone else."

So once this entire pandemic ends, what is one of the first things that Gaughan wants to do?

"I definitely want to call all my friends and hang out. I want to just hang out and get a 7on7 game going."

