Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South junior inside linebacker recruit Jeremy Gelino (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) was abler to add his first scholarship recently from in state Eastern Illinois University. Gelino checks in and discusses adding his first offer from the Panthers and much more here. .

"Life these days has been interesting," Gelino said. "I've been just staying home and working out along with keeping up with my homework and assignments on our E Learning system."

Gelino recently added his first scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.

"It feels great to add my first offer from EIU and I still need to learn more about the football program along with learning more about the school. I know that EIU has a good younger coaching staff and that the EIU coaches are pretty excited about me. I'm planning to head down to EIU for a visit as soon as we are allowed to make college visits again."

Gelino, who also plays baseball for the Raiders is also drawing recruiting attention from several other schools this early spring.

"Besides EIU I've also had contact with the coaches from North Dakota, NIU, Minnesota Duluth and back in January we had in school visits from the coaches at Yale, Dartmouth and Columbia. I was hoping to make some college visits this spring but because I play baseball those would have been limited. Now I'm just hoping we have a baseball season and I'm also hoping to get back and see some schools in person later this spring or this summer. I did make a visit to NIU for a junior day a while back and that went well and I still stay in touch with the NIU coaches."

Gelino has also continued to work on his game this spring despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm working out from home and doing a lot of body weight work and I also have some dumbbells at home. My goal this off season was to improve my overall agility and quickness. I just felt like I wasn't getting to the football as quickly as I wanted to last year and I feel like I've definitely made some improvement in that area."

Jeremy Gelino has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois.

