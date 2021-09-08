LB McKinney is drawing attention

Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) junior inside linebacker prospect Christian McKinney (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) is a talented and versatile linebacker prospect for the Vikings (2-0) snd head coach Terrell Alexander this season. McKinney, who recently made his first game day college visit to Illinois breaks down his recent visit along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"We had a long bus ride this past weekend to play against Cahokia," McKinney said. "It was a 4-5 hour one way bus ride but we focused on the game and came back home with the win."

McKinney also made a recent game day visit to the University of Illinois.

"I went to Illinois for the Nebraska game and it was a great visit. It was my first time at Illinois and I was really impressed with just thew whole game day atmosphere and they have a lot of great fans at Illinois. The facilities at Illinois are also really nice. The Illinois coaches liked my sophomore year spring video tape and they want to see more of my fall season video. Illinois was just a really nice place and a great school and I'll stay in touch with them this fall."

So which schools have reached out to McKinney so far this fall?

"Besides Illinois, I've also been in contact with the coaches from Central Michigan, Air Force, North Dakota State, Columbia, Dartmouth and a few other schools. Most of those coaches have been texting me graphics along with some game day invitations. I'm planning to visit Central Michigan on the 25th (vs Florida International) and I'm looking at making a game day visit to North Dakota State but I don't have anything set with them just yet."

So what part of his game has McKinney worked to improve this past summer?

"My footwork is so much better now along with just having better change of direction. I feel I'm making better reads this season and just being a strong tackler.\

Next up for McKinney is the Vikings homecoming game this Friday night against Lincoln Way Central (1-1).

"It's our homecoming game against Lincoln Way Central and we need to keep working hard and keep getting better this week."



