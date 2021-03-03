EdgyTim - LB McLaurin is all set to play

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2011 three star ranked outside linebacker recruit Tyler McLaurin (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) is all set to play this spring as the State of Illinois begins it's first official day of practice across the state after having to postpone the fall 2020 IHSA football season due to0 the COVID pandemic. McLaurin, who is signed to the Michigan Wolverines previews his upcoming, long awaited senior season here.

"It's feels a bit odd just with the timing of playing my senior season in the spring," McLaurin said. "I always wanted to play in warmer weather I hope anyways."

McLaurin is looking forward to getting back out onto the field today and moving ahead with his long awaited senior season.

"I'm just excited to go out and hit someone again. It's been over a year and a half since I was able to hit someone so I'm excited to just get back at it with my teammates. I definitely had my doubts about us ever having a season, When we saw other states around us playing and Illinois was insisting we would not play I definitely became more and more worried we'd never have a senior season. In January when we started to see the COVID cases spike again I also had more doubts, but here we are ready to play again. On Wednesday we will lift after school then hit the field around 4:30PM for practices."

Did McLaurin ever reconsider not playing football this spring, instead training and focusing on getting ready to report to Michigan this summer?

"When they (IHSA) decided to move the spring start date back I thought about it, but Michigan was very encouraging and wanted me to play my senior season. They want me to play and gain that game experience along with being there with my seniors one last time. I just wish we had all of the kids who either transferred out or graduated early back so we could all play as a team one last time. It's going to be good for all of us to play this spring, and for a lot of kids this will be the last ride."

Has McLaurin set any upcoming spring season goals?

"I always have goals set and planned. My focus goal wise is Week 1 against (2019 Class 8A state champion) Lincoln Way East. It's always a big game for us every year and if we can limit the mistakes we can win. Another goal for me is to help get the younger guys involved and be a big part of the team right away. It's time for all of us to get after it."

Tyler McLaurin has multiple scholarship offers.

