Wheaton (Ill.) North junior outside linebacker recruit Xander Mueller (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) has been able to add two recent offers from both Miami of Ohio and Illinois State. Mueller also made a weekend visit to Miami of Ohio and recaps his visit and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"Miami of Ohio offered me when I made my visit last weekend," Mueller said. "Illinois State also offered me a few days ago. It feels great to get offer from both schools and it seems like my recruiting has definitely picked up lately."

Mueller made an on campus unofficial visit to Miami of Ohio last weekend.

"The visit to Miami of Ohio was sweet. The coaches at Miami were super welcoming and the entire culture at Miami of Ohio is great. The overall academic strength of Miami really stood out to me for sure. The coaches also talked about how they recruit players not just for their talent. I wasn't too surprised with the offer because they had been staying in touch with me for awhile now but it was still really exciting to get that offer."

Mueller ran down his latest in school visitors and interested schools so far this winter.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from both Stanford and Duke, plus Iowa State. I've also been in touch with Michigan State, North Dakota State, Wyoming and NIU have all been into school. I'm hoping to get out to visit Stanford, Duke and Iowa State sometime this spring. I'm playing basketball for my school so my schedule is pretty full until after basketball season."

Xander Mueller has a scholarship offer from Kent State, Miami of Ohio and Illinois State.

