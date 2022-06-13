LB Naujokas adds his first offer

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior inside linebacker recruit Nick Naujokas (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) has been impressive so far this summer on the college summer camp circuit, and Naujokas was able to add his first FCS scholarship offer on Sunday from in-state Western Illinois University. Naujokas breaks down his first offer from the WIU Leathernecks and much more in this summer recruiting update.

"It's an amazing feeling to add my first offer from Western Illinois," Naujokas said. "I was at the Lake Forest College camp today (Sunday) and the WIU coaches watched me pretty closely. I was totally surprised when WIU offered me a scholarship and I balled my eyes out and adding that first offer really means so much to me."

"The offer from Western Illinois was just a total surprise. I don't know too much about WIU so far but I will definitely go and came with them later this month and see the school in person. I know that WIU has a newer coaching staff and they are starting to turn things around. They are a program on the rise and I'm looking forward to visiting them and camping with them on June 25th."

The summer camp circuit has been good so far this summer for Naujokas.

"I've been to North Central College and now Lake Forest College and things have been going well so far this summer. I really liked the Lake Forest College camp. They had a ton of college coaches on hand and I liked how they ran the camp. We had testing and registration between 12PM and 2PM, then we had individual positional work and then one on ones."

Does Naujokas have any remaining college camp plans?

"I'm going to camp at Northwestern next. I'm also going out to Western Illinois now at the end of the month and I'm also trying to set up a camp or a visit to Valparaiso."

Have any new school started to take notice of Naujokas this summer?

"Schools like North Dakota, Valparaiso, Upper Iowa and also Davenport have all started to show some interest in me this summer."

