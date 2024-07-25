Metamora (Ill.) senior linebacker recruit Cameron Nickel (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is an impressive looking athlete who is in line for a big 2024 senior season for the Redbirds. Nickel has also continued to draw increased recruiting looks and attention this summer and breaks down his latest football recruiting news and more in this update.

"We are wrapping up our scrimmages this week then on a break for a few weeks before we report back for practices," Nickel said. "I'll keep working out and stay ready for the season during the dead period, and I can't wait for the football season."

Nickel filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I have offers from Western Illinois, Grand Valley State (D2), Northwest Missouri State (D2) and also Army. I ended up camping this summer at Lindenwood, UIndy and also Illinois for a one day camp. Overall the college camps ended up being a very good experience for me. It was the first time I ever went to the camps and it was a great chance to see how I matched up against other kids. Overall I thought I tested pretty well at the camp and I was also able to connect with several different coaches. I was also able to learn a lot from the different coaches I worked with at the camps."

So which position does Nickel see himself playing in college?

"Some schools like me as an inside linebacker, others like me as an outside linebacker. Illinois also had me work out at rush end in camp. I'm just very open when it comes to a position. I just want to play college football and help a team win games, so I'll play anywhere they coaches need me to play."

So how has Nickel's game improved this off-season?

"I focused really hard on improving my pass coverage skills along with just working on my run defense as well. I feel I'm bigger, stronger and faster this summer and I'm just more experienced this summer compared to a year ago ."

Nickel is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We bring back a good amount of returning starters especially skill kids and we also have a good younger group of kids stepping up."

Cameron Nickel has multiple scholarship offers.