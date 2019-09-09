Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore athlete recruit Kenenna Odeluga (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) was able to make a Saturday visit to Michigan State as the Spartans beat Western Michigan. Odeluga recaps his first ever visit to the East Lansing, Michigan located school and more in this recruiting update.

"I was invited to Michigan State for a game and I went on Saturday," Odeluga said. "I received an invitation last week to the game and I had a really great visit."

Odeluga filled us in on his first impressions from Michigan State.

"Michigan State was pretty cool. I've been in touch with them and they said they wanted me to come out and see a game in person. I showed up on Saturday and the first person I saw was my guy Coach Ron Burton and we had a nice talk. I also met Coach Mike Tressel and we also had a nice talk. I was able to get out onto the field for warmups and Coach Burton was able to meet my parents. We went and sat down and watched the entire game. Michigan State is just a really cool place. I liked the support from the student section and the fans were great. The overall atmosphere at Michigan State was really cool."

So what feedback did Odeluga get from the Michigan State coaches?

"The coaches said they would keep in touch with me this season and that they are really happy I turned out for the game."

Does Odeluga have any other college game day visits planned?.

"I might go visit Notre Dame for a game visit. I was also invited to Stanford for a game this season. Central Michigan and also Howard invited me for a visit."

Odeluga is also excited for the Caravan's early start this season.

"We are playing pretty good so far and I feel like I'm getting back in my groove at both positions (running back and linebacker).

Kenenna Odeluga has a scholarship offers from Northern Illinois University.