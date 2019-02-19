Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore athlete recruit Kenenna Odeluga (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) was impressive this past weekend playing for Midwest Boom Yellow team at Boom's annual President's Day 7on7 tournament in Westmont. Odleuga, who is already holding an early offer from NIU was also able to make a Monday visit to Northwestern and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I was able to go visit Northwestern on Sunday after we played in the Boom tournament," Odeluga said. "We ended up losing to Boom Black in the last second but overall we played well and now we are heading out to Las Vegas this weekend for another tournament."

Odeluga filled us in on his first impressions from his Northwestern visit.

"We had an invite to go and see Northwestern so we did that on Sunday and everything was really nice at Northwestern. The facilities at Northwestern are really nice and we had a tour given by a few of the Northwestern coaches. I had heard a lot of good things about Northwestern and how nice everything is so it was good to see it all in person. The Northwestern coaches invited me back for a spring practice and overall it was a good visit."

Odeluga also has started to draw some recruiting interest this winter.

"We aways seem to have a lot of college coaches at my school watching my teammates and I. The coaches from Michigan State have been in school along with the coaches from Syracuse, Western Michigan, NIU along with a few others like West Virginia. My head coach (Jordan Lynch) has told me that the college coaches have given him good feedback in regards to me so far and that's pretty exciting."

Odeluga, who started last season for the Caravan recapped his thoughts on his 2018 sophomore year on the field.

"I think I did ok last season with it being my first year on the varsity. The speed of the game was the biggest adjustment I had to make. I would say that by the time the Loyola game came around everything just started to click for me. I just started to see things better and react quicker and I started to see plays develop sooner. I still have a lot of improve upon and get better at this off season."

So what is Odeluga working on to improve his game this winter?

"I really want to improve my cover skills so that's a big reason I'm playing for Boom this winter. I'm also working hard to improve my overall footwork and speed and that's why I'm also running track. I'm also working on getting stronger and lifting with my team. I'm also trying to just become a better student of the game and just working on better film study skills."

So how good will the 2019 Mount Carmel Caravan be?

"Our goal is always to win a state championship and we have the talent to get it done. We have a lot of strong underclassmen and good athletes and everyone is working hard."

Kenenna Odeluga has a scholarship offers from Northern Illinois University.