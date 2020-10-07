EdgyTim - LB Pontrelli breaks down his EIU pledge

I’m excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at @EIUPantherFB I am very excited and can’t wait to get started as a Panther! Thank you to my family and all my former coaches! @CoachCushing @Nrenna @CoachJMann919 @Coach_Bowers @lemont_football pic.twitter.com/13VbyJ1b0J

Lemont (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Al Pontrelli (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) decided this afternoon to give in state Eastern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Pontrelli checks in and discusses his college decision here.

"I'm excited about giving Eastern Illinois my commitment," Pontrelli said. "I have been able to build a good relationship with the coaches at EIU especially Coach (Neal) Renna. My Dad also went to EIU so I have always had a connection to the school and the football program."

Pontrelli pointed towards a few key factors in his commitment to EIU.

"Eastern Illinois is close to home and I was able to visit the school a few months ago. EIU really felt good and felt like home to me on that visit. The coaches at EIU are really great people and I know that they will keep turning the football program around. I was offered by EIU as a hybrid linebacker for them and they feel I'll be a good fit in the defense. EIU also offers my major (electrical engineering) and while it wasn't the main factor, it definitely was a real positive academically ."

So who else did Pontrelli consider before committing to EIU?

"I was contacted by a lot of schools but they all wanted to see me this spring and summer at camps. I looked hard at Central Missouri (D2) and I really considered them as well as EIU. Overall, EIU just felt like the right place for me and the best decision for myself and my family."

So how big of a factor was the COVID pandemic play in Pontrelli's recruiting process?

"COVID played a big factor in my recruiting process. I wasn't able to get out to show college coaches what I could do in person this spring or the summer. I really felt like I was ready to really have a strong camp season but because of COVID it just never happened."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Pontrelli?

"Just trying to get my name out there to college coaches and getting more notice was really hard at times. I'm just really happy and excited to make my decision. It's just a big relief off my shoulders to make my decision."

