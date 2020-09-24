EdgyTim - LB Roper stood out on Sunday

Barrington (Ill.) senior inside linebacker prospect Evan Roper (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) had an impressive showing last Sunday at the EDGYTIM EFT Sunday Showcase Series. Roper recaps his camp impressions, latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"Overall I really liked the camp and liked the set up," Roper said. "I also enjoyed the competition phase of the camp and it was good to get some work in at the camp."

Roper also filled us in on his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Harvard, Cornell along with Drake. I'm also in contact with some additional Ivy League and Pioneer schools. I'm still in the admissions process with the Ivy League schools for now. A lot of the college coaches have said they like me but wanted to see more game video this fall. I've been sending some of the college coaches some workout videos and trying to do whatever I can to keep the coaches still interested in me this fall."

Has Roper been able to mov e past not playing his senior season this fall?

"I guess I'm starting to come to the point where I'm starting to accept that we won't have a fall football season. It's still hard to not think about not playing right now but I'm more focused on just getting better and being ready for spring football."

Roper is also excited to be back with his team in practice as the Broncos have begun it's team contact days.

"We had our first contact day on Monday and it felt good to be back on the field with the team. It's still limited in what we can do but at least we are working. We are going to have contact days twice a week for now."

So how are the Broncos shaping up for this spring?

"We have some experience back and some key kids back from last year. We should be on track to have another good season this spring."



