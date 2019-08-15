Lake Zurich (Ill.) junior three star ranked inside linebacker recruit Bryan Sanborn (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) is back at work this week with his Bears teammates getting ready for the upcoming 2019 season. Sanborn previews his upcoming junior season along with updating us on his upcoming fall visit plans and much more here.

"Everything has been going good in practices so far," Sanborn said. "We have been practicing more at night. We've had to deal with a little bit of rain but otherwise I like it. It definitely gives you that game night feeling."

Sanborn filled us in on is latest recruiting news including his upcoming fall college visit plans.

"I'm excited about getting out to see some college games in person this season. I'm looking at getting out to see games this season at Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and maybe a few others. I'm just looking forward to getting a better feeling about each school. It's exciting to see how each school gets excited for game day and just experience games at different schools."

"I'm looking at making visit to Notre Dame, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan State and also Nebraska for games this season. I'm also sure I'll get up to Wisconsin to see my brother play a few times. As long as the game day visits don't interfere with my team responsibilities I'll be out on the road and making some visits for sure this fall."

Sanborn is also remaining in touch with several schools who plan to evaluate his early 2019 junior season video.

"Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon haven't offered yet but they are all still in touch and all of those coaches have said they will be looking hard at my early season video. I was hoping to visit Michigan over the summer but I just wasn't able to make it out so I'm hoping they are still interested in me."

So which player on the Bears roster does Sanborn feel could have a big breakout season this fall?



"We have a few different guys like that. I really think wide receiver James Piggott could have a big season for us. He's a big wide receiver with great hands and he also runs great routes. He has great size and he's a big target. He's worked really hard and he's going to have a big year for us."

Bryan Sanborn has multiple scholarship offers.



