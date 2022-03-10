LB Scianna adds his first offer

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior inside linebacker recruit Jake Scianna (6-foot-0, 225 pounds) was able to add his first FCS level scholarship offer recently from Fordham. Scianna, who has been drawing steady recruiting looks and attention this winter checks in and recaps his thoughts on adding his first offer from Fordham, his upcoming spring visit plans and much more in this latest recruiting update. .

"I had a few good conversations with the coaches at Fordham so I knew they had interest in me," Scianna said. "It feels really good to add my first offer from Fordham and I'm thankful and grateful for the opportunity."

Scianna filled us in on his initial impressions of Fordham.

"I know that Fordham plays in the Patriot League and that it's located in the Bronx in New York City which is really cool. I also know that Fordham has two All American linebackers on the roster. They are just a real deal program and school and they coaches at Fordham want me to come out and make a visit to see them sometime soon."

Scianna also made a recent spring practice visit to Purdue.

"I went to Purdue for a visit and I was able to see the first padded practice so it was exciting to be there on that first day. The Purdue coaches showed me great hospitality and I really liked the newer football only facility at Purdue. I was able to meet the staff at Purdue and they said they want to build a relationship with me and want to get to know me better. I would say that the overall facilities at Purdue is what stood out to me. They told me it cost them sixty five million dollars five years ago and everything is state of the art including having a huge weight room"

So which additional schools have been showing recruiting interest in Scianna so far this late winter?

"I've made visits already to both NIU and also Miami of Ohio and also Purdue. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Northwestern and Iowa along with Princeton, Purdue, North Dakota State plus several other Ivy League schools. We had a lot of college coaches in school back in January and we are expecting a lot of those same coaches back in school later this spring.

Does Scianna have any upcoming spring visit plans?

"I'm set to make a visit to see both UPenn and Princeton on March 19th. I'm also looking at getting out to make a few other visits this spring. I'm doing outdoor track this spring for my school so I'm trying to sort out my schedule. I'm also looking at visiting both Iowa and Northwestern sometime this spring."

So what should college coaches know about Jake Scianna and what are they getting in him?

"I bring leadership, energy and I'm also very competitive. I'm the hype man in the weight room for our team and I took a lot of pride in being named a team captain for my team last season. I just love to compete in everything and I also work hard every day to get better."

Jake Scianna has a scholarship offer from Fordham.