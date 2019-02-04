Batavia (Ill.) junior outside linebacker prospect Quinn Urwiler (6-foot-0, 180 pounds)was able to take in a weekend Junior Day event at Miami of Ohio. Urwiler checks in and gives us his first impressions from the Home of the Redhawks and much more in this recruiting update.

I went to Miami of Ohio for a Junior Day visit and I liked it a lot," Urwiler said. "I'm in the middle of the basketball season right now so I haven't been able to get out to see too many schools so far so I'm happy I got a chance to see Miami."

Urwiler recapped his first impressions from his Miami of Ohio visit.

"Everything at Miami was wonderful and I really liked it a lot. It was my first ever visit to Miami. I really liked all the facilities at Miami and everything was top notch. I also had a chance to talk with head coach Chuck Martin and some of the coaches at Miami. Coach Martin is a pretty loose and funny guy but is also very real. All of the coaches are very high energy guys and very enthusiastic. The coaches said that they want to come back into school this spring and watch me run around a bit more in person. I also looked around the campus a little bit and it was really nice. It's a bit bigger than I expected but everything seems to have been renovated and it just looks great."

Urwiler also has a few more upcoming visits in mind.

"I'm planning to visit Illinois State on February 16th. I'm also looking to visit Western Michigan on February 18th."

Urwiler has also seen more college coaches in school.

"Last week we had the coaches in school from Northwestern, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Illinois and South Dakota."

