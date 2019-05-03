Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick junior inside linebacker prospect Vince Waters (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) had a very productive 2018 junior season for the Shamrocks. Waters, who has been recovering this spring from an off season injury checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I had a late season injury so I'll be 100 percent cleared by my doctor later this week," Waters said. "I've been working hard and rehabbing and I'm 100 percent ready to get going."

Waters has been drawing steady interest and college contact this spring.

"I've been able to get out to visit NIU, EIU, SIU, Drake along with St. Cloud State and all of those visits went well for me. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Holy Cross, WIU, Upper Iowa, North Dakota State and also Southeast Missouri State this spring. I'm also hoping to get out and visit Holy Cross sometime either later this spring or this summer."

So what has been the feedback so far from the various college coaches for Waters?

"They all liked my junior year video and they all seem pretty interested in me. All of the coaches also want to see me live in camps this summer so they can see me run and move in person. I know that this summer and the college camps will be big when it comes to my overall recruiting so I'm really gearing up for the summer."

Waters is also starting to set up his upcoming college summer camp plans.

"I know that I'll be going to the Northwestern showcase along with the Lindenwood mega camp. I'm also going to the University of Indianapolis mega camp plus North Central College. In July I'm also planning to go to camps at Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and also maybe Butler."