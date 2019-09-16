Batavia (Ill) junior inside linebacker recruit Matt "Mojo" Weerts (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) made a Saturday visit to Central Michigan University and Weerts was able to come away with an offer from the Chippewas. Weerts recaps his visit and impressions from Central Michigan and more in this recruiting update.

"I made a visit to Central Michigan on Saturday and they played Akron, and they also offered me a scholarship," Weerts said. "It was my first visit to Central Michigan and I had been staying in touch with the coaches at Central Michigan for awhile now and it was a great experience."

Weerts filled us in on his first every visit to Central Michigan.

"Overall it was a great experience at Central Michigan. When they pulled me aside and offered me a scholarship it was a nice surprise. I really liked it up at Central Michigan. I really like and respect the coaches at Central Michigan. I also came away really impressed with the community and the support the football program gets from the community. The student section for the game was really fun and rowdy and the team played well in beating Akron. I was able to see some of the athletic facilities but a lot of it is under construction since they are building a 32 million dollar football only facility. The football only facility will be amazing once it's built. I didn't get to see much of the campus but the overall atmosphere at Central Michigan really stood out to me."

Weerts has also started to draw new recruiting attention from a few new schools over the past week.

"I started to get contacted by the coaches at Holy Cross along with the coaches at Yale. They both just wanted to let me know that they are recruiting me and hopefully I'll be able to talk with those coaches more soon."

Does Weerts have any addition visit plans set for this fall?

"Buffalo, Western Michigan, Vanderbilt and a few others have invited me to make game day visits so far. I don't have any other visits planned yet. I know that I'm going with my family to Illinois State when they play North Dakota State so we can see my brother (former Batavia and current North Dakota State linebacker Luke Weerts) play in person."

Weerts is also excited to take on Glenbard North this Friday.

"We play Glenbard North on Friday and they played us really tough last year. I'm sure they will be really tough again this season."

Matt "Mojo" Weerts has scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and Central Michigan.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today