EdgyTim - LB Wiegold pledges to Ball State

Vernon Hills (Ill.) senior inside linebacker recruit Jackson Wiegold (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) has given Ball State his verbal commitment. Wiegold, who now becomes the third known State of Illinois verbal commitment for the Ball State Cardinals Class of 2021 discusses his college decision here.

"I just felt that it was about time to make my decision," Wiegold said. "With not being sure if I will have a senior season here and everything else going on with COVID19, I just didn't want to miss out on such a great opportunity with Ball State. I decided why wait any longer, so I committed."

Wiegold pointed towards several key factors that helped him decide on Ball State.

"Ball State overall was just the best choice for me. I'll get to play at the highest level of football. play for a great school in a great conference. It's a full ride scholarship and I also just have a great relationship with the Ball State coaches. I get along really well with Coach (Tyler) Stockton who's the defensive coordinator and the linebackers coach at Ball State. I was also able to make a visit to Ball State and it's a great campus and environment and I just really liked it a lot on my visit. I like the fact that Ball State is big but also not too big. It's a great fit for me on a lot of different levels including academically."

Wiegold also considered a few other schools before making his college decision.

"I looked very hard at Winona State (D2) along with Cornell. I really liked all of the coaches at Winona State and I also had a good relationship with Coach Sean (Cascarano) at Cornell. Calling those coaches and telling them my decision was hard but I also feel great about my decision and I know it's the best place for me."

Wiegold is also thrilled to announce his college choice.

"The recruiting process is exciting but itn can also be stressful. I had a few sleepless nights thinking about a lot of this stuff. It just feels good to have made my decision and I can now just focus on my team and my senior season."

Wiegold is now the third know State of Illinois verbal commitment to the Ball State Cardinal Class of 2021. Wiegold now joins Glenbrook North TE Drayton Charlton Perrin and Nazareth Academy DT Drew Hughes as verbal commitment to Ball State.

