LB Williams stock is on the rise

Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior outside linebacker recruit Marcus Williams (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) has seen his overall recruiting stock soar this spring, and Williams has added several recent FBS and FCS level scholarship offers since the beginning of the spring evaluation period. Williams checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"It's been really exciting for me so far adding all of these offers," Williams said. "I have offers now from Bowling Green, Toledo, Illinois State and also Western Illinois."

Williams has drawn quite a bit of in school traffic this spring as more and more college coaches stop into Bolingbrook High School.

"The college coaches have been in school every day and we also see more and more coaches at our lifting sessions and workouts. The coaches from Toledo made an in school visit and they have been in contact with me for some time now. They have a great school and football program and I'm excited to see the in school and to add an offer from them. I'm hoping to make a visit to see Toledo this summer."

So why has Williams recruiting stock suddenly taken off this spring?

"I know that the college coaches are impressed with my tape and they also like the progress I've made in the weight room this off season. I've gone from 195 pounds last season to 215 pounds right now and my goal was to bulk up and add more good weight and strength. I've also worked hard on maintaining my speed and the coaches like the combination now of my size and speed."

Williams has more schools planning to stop on to see him the remainder of this week.

"I know that both Western Michigan and Miami of Ohio are both planning to be in school soon. Sometimes I know in advance when coaches are planning to visit and sometimes the coaches just sort of show up."

Williams is also excited for his upcoming fall senior season at Bolingbrook.

"I'm really excited about our team and we are going to be really good. We bring back a lot of good players and everyone is working hard."

