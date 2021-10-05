LB Wood is locked in this season

Richmond (Ill.) Burton (6-0) senior RB/LB Brock Wood (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) is a key three year varsity starter and impact performer for the Rockets and head coach Mike Noll this season. Wood's game was on display last Friday night in an impressive 42-20 win over Class 5A ranked Sycamore (5-1) and Wood recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"The Sycamore game was a lot of fun to play in and it just feels great to have a full season to play," Wood said. "I've also been in contact with several different schools recruiting wise and things have been going pretty well this season."

Wood recapped his latest recruiting news so far this fall.

"I've been in contact and I've also made some visits to schools like St. Ambrose (NAIA), St. Xavier (NAIA), the University of Indianapolis (D2) along with some D3 schools like Dubuque along with Winona State (D2). NIU has also been showing some interest and they want me to come out for a game day visit and I'm hoping to do that soon. I'm also going to visit Indianapolis as well for a game day visit. I'm really not too focused on my recruiting right now, I'm more focused on just helping my team keep winning games."

Wood is also hoping to lead the Rockets back to the Class 4A state title, which would be the Rockets second straight state title (won the 2019 Class 4A state title and IHSA played no 2020 fall season).

"This year's team is a bit different from the 2019 team. We don't have the size upfront we had in 2019 but this team is a lot quicker all over the field. Our linemen play low and fast and the team is really starting to connect. A lot of teams have been loading up the box to stop our run game but our quarterback (Joe Miller) has stepped up and has done a great job with the passing game. I'm still playing running back and inside linebacker this season and when it comes to a position I'll play anywhere the coaches ask me to play, and the same goes for college."

So how has Wood's game changed this fall compared to last season?

"I just think I'm more physically mature and back in 2019 I was a 15 year old playing against 17-18 year olds, and now I'm the 17 year old. I'm definitely playing with more physicality this season and the game has definitely slowed down for me this season. I feel that I'm not bigger, faster and stronger."