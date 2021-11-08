Leaderboard Class 8A thru 1A
Class 8A Top 20 after Round 2
1 FBStadiumsUSA 28 (1) Loyola
2 kampy (1) Loyola
3 nathan mezo 27 (1) Loyola
4 Anthony Engelman (1) Loyola
5 NapervilleBuck (1) Loyola
6 avarwig45 - 27 (1) Loyola
7 Chewystud6 -27 (1) Loyola
8 Coalertown44 -27 (5) Warren Township
9 PeteysPicks 27 (1) Loyola
10 RD_Watcher 26 (1) Loyola
11 rollhilltoper - 26 (1) Loyola
12 WB Warrior Watcher 26 (1) Loyola
13 Stephen Fleming 26 (1) Loyola
14 BTOWNDawgs 26 (6) Maine South
15 Mark Pudil 26 (1) Loyola
16 adam chavez 26 (1) Loyola
17 Feeto 26 (1) Loyola
18 Falcon86 26 (1) Loyola
19 Tom - 26 (1) Loyola
20 King Miller (1) Loyola
Class 7A Top 20 after Round 2
1 FBStadiumsUSA 28 (9) Brother Rice
2 Capnbillhitters 28 (1) Batavia
3 cpacmel - 27 (9) Brother Rice
4 PowerI66 27 (10) St. Rita
5 T 27 (1) Batavia
6 welchmk 27 (9) Brother Rice
7 deanofselection 27 (10) St. Rita
8 Matthew D'Angelo 27 (17) Mount Carmel
9 cts1292 26 (4) Wheaton North
10 Joe Holoubek 26 (17) Mount Carmel
11 NIU2002 26 (9) Brother Rice
12 Griffin 26 (9) Brother Rice
13 jacob swartz 26 (10) St. Rita
14 Drew Howard 26 (11) Prospect
15 Chuck 26 (9) Brother Rice
16 Bigdog9091 26 (9) Brother Rice
17 MGS 26 (9) Brother Rice
18 McHenry33 26 (17) Mount Carmel
19 amishhunter 26 (4) Wheaton North
20 rollhilltoper 25 (9) Brother Rice
Class 6A Top 20 after Round 2
1 WB Warrior Watcher 30 (4) East St Louis
2 Ekarb 30 (4) East St Louis
3 cpacmel 29 (4) East St Louis
4 Bryce 29 (4) East St Louis
5 cts1292 29 (4) East St Louis
6 Jim Ram 29 (7) Crete-Monee
7 TheWeatherman15 29 (4) East St Louis
8 Mark DAngelo 29 (4) East St Louis
9 Batman21 28 (4) East St Louis
10 Bracketology Dan 28 (4) East St Louis
11 Seth Pote 28 (4) East St Louis
12 BushWickDubs 28 (4) East St Louis
13 FVFBFAN 28 (1) Cary Grove
14 NIU2002 28 (4) East St Louis
15 pjjp 28 (4) East St Louis
16 Tom 28 (4) East St Louis
17 Catch--22 28 (4) East St Louis
18 MGS 28 (1) Cary Grove
19 deanofselection 28 (1) Cary Grove
20 guerinfbfan 28 (1) Cary Grove
Class 5A Top 20 after Round 2
1 Seth Pote 27 (2) Fenwick
2 Prince_of_Pilfer 27 (2) Fenwick
3 Capnbillhitters 27 (2) Fenwick
4 Bigdog9091 27 (2) Fenwick
5 Alexander32 26 (2) Fenwick
6 Tom 26 (2) Fenwick
7 Kevin R 26 (2) Fenwick
8 Jim B. 26 (2) Morris
9 Ignazio 26 (2) Fenwick
10 Nobody special 26 (14) Nazareth Academy
11 kampy 26 (1) Glenbard South 1
12 John Tortorello 25 (2) Fenwick
13 Bracketology Dan 25 (2) Fenwick
14 Mark Pudil 25 (1) Glenbard South
15 King Miller 25 (2) Morris
16 Chicago773 25 (2) Morris
17 WAO55 25 (2) Morris
18 CTAYLOR 25 (2) Fenwick
19 FBStadiumsUSA 24 (2) Fenwick
20 rollhilltoper 24 (2) Fenwick
Class 4A Top 20 after Round 2
1 Lyle Werth 30 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
2 William Foster 30 (1) Rochester
3 Will Knapp 29 (1) Rochester
4 Anthony Engelman 29 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
5 tyler wilms 29 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
6 Ekarb 29 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
7 cpacmel 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
8 WB Warrior Watcher 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
9 Prince_of_Pilfer 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
10 Alexander32 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
11 cts1292 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
12 Stephen Fleming 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
13 Shawn K 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
14 89morrisgrad 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
15 Darryl 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
16 Ignazio 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
17 Coalertown44 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
18 Matthew D'Angelo 28 (1) Rochester
19 FBStadiumsUSA 27 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
20 Batman21 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy
Class 3A Top 20 after Round 2
1 rollhilltoper 30 (1) Byron
2 jacob swartz 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
3 King Murph 30 (1) Byron
4 Spencer 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
5 Shawn K 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
6 89morrisgrad 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
7 McHenry33 30 (4) Williamsville
8 William Foster 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
9 Ignazio 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
10 Fourtfour 30 (4) Williamsville
11 kampy 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
12 Matt B 30 (6) Immaculate Conception
13 Vincent Johnson29 (2) Mt. Carmel
14 Kevin R 29 (6) Immaculate Conception 1
15 sleepydog 29 (6) Immaculate Conception
16 PowerI66 29 (1) Byron
17 nathan mezo 29 (1) Byron
18 Alexander32 (6) Immaculate Conception
19 Stephen Fleming 29 (1) Byron
20 Jim Watkins 29 (1) Tolono Unity
Class 2A Top 20 after Round 2
1 Ploymaker 32 (1) Wilmington
2 Brian DeLucia 32 (1) St. Theresa
3 Jim Watkins 31 (1) St. Theresa
4 King Murph (1) St. Theresa
5 rollhilltoper 30 (1) Wilmington
6 buds13 30 (1) St. Theresa
7 Jay Kafer 30 (1) St. Theresa
8 Adam Anderson 30 (1) St. Theresa
9 Lyle Werth 30 (1) St. Theresa
10 welchmk 30 (13) Bishop McNamara
11 msalum03 30 (1) Wilmington
12 dissentarygary77 30 (6) Nashville
13 Kevin R 30 (1) St. Theresa
14 McHenry33 30 (4) Breese Mater Dei
15 William Foster 30 (6) Nashville
16 CTAYLOR 30 (1) Wilmington
17 FBStadiumsUSA 29 (1) Wilmington
18 sleepydog 29 (4) Breese Mater Dei
19 DonnyDBQ 29 (1) Wilmington
20 King Miller 29 (1) Wilmington
Class 1A Top 20 after Round 2
1 Formicade13 28 (6) Lena Winslow
2 Shaun Kelly 27 (6) Lena Winslow
3 Matthew D'Angelo 26 (3) Athens
4 Viking 4 Life 25 (3) Athens
5 Matthew Now 25 (2) Carrollton
6 John Tortorello 24 (6) Lena Winslow
7 Adam Anderson 24 (6) Lena Winslow
8 Phillip Johnson 24 (6) Lena Winslow
9 Ploymaker 24 (1) Camp Point Central
10 Jay Kafer 23 (6) Lena Winslow
11 Seth Pote 23 (2) Carrollton
12 PowerI66 23 (6) Lena Winslow
13 PointGuard21 23 (6) Lena Winslow
14 King Murph 23 (6) Lena Winslow
15 Nicholas Mellenthin 23 (1) Camp Point Central
16 Shanomac83 23 (6) Lena Winslow
17 King Miller 23 (6) Lena Winslow
18 Aquinashillmen 23 (2) Carrollton
19 William Foster 23 (6) Lena Winslow
20 Owen Westlake 23 (3) Athens