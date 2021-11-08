 EdgyTim - Leaderboard Class 8A thru 1A
Leaderboard Class 8A thru 1A

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Bookmark the linked page below! The Bracketmaker system does not allow you to go from bracket to bracket, so you'll need to revisit this page for each Class!

Click to Play the 21st annual EDGYTIM.com IHSA Playoff Bracket Challenge today.

Class 8A Top 20 after Round 2


1 FBStadiumsUSA 28 (1) Loyola

2 kampy (1) Loyola

3 nathan mezo 27 (1) Loyola

4 Anthony Engelman (1) Loyola

5 NapervilleBuck (1) Loyola

6 avarwig45 - 27 (1) Loyola

7 Chewystud6 -27 (1) Loyola

8 Coalertown44 -27 (5) Warren Township

9 PeteysPicks 27 (1) Loyola

10 RD_Watcher 26 (1) Loyola

11 rollhilltoper - 26 (1) Loyola

12 WB Warrior Watcher 26 (1) Loyola

13 Stephen Fleming 26 (1) Loyola

14 BTOWNDawgs 26 (6) Maine South

15 Mark Pudil 26 (1) Loyola

16 adam chavez 26 (1) Loyola

17 Feeto 26 (1) Loyola

18 Falcon86 26 (1) Loyola

19 Tom - 26 (1) Loyola

20 King Miller (1) Loyola



Class 7A Top 20 after Round 2

1 FBStadiumsUSA 28 (9) Brother Rice

2 Capnbillhitters 28 (1) Batavia

3 cpacmel - 27 (9) Brother Rice

4 PowerI66 27 (10) St. Rita

5 T 27 (1) Batavia

6 welchmk 27 (9) Brother Rice

7 deanofselection 27 (10) St. Rita

8 Matthew D'Angelo 27 (17) Mount Carmel

9 cts1292 26 (4) Wheaton North

10 Joe Holoubek 26 (17) Mount Carmel

11 NIU2002 26 (9) Brother Rice

12 Griffin 26 (9) Brother Rice

13 jacob swartz 26 (10) St. Rita

14 Drew Howard 26 (11) Prospect

15 Chuck 26 (9) Brother Rice

16 Bigdog9091 26 (9) Brother Rice

17 MGS 26 (9) Brother Rice

18 McHenry33 26 (17) Mount Carmel

19 amishhunter 26 (4) Wheaton North

20 rollhilltoper 25 (9) Brother Rice

Class 6A Top 20 after Round 2

1 WB Warrior Watcher 30 (4) East St Louis

2 Ekarb 30 (4) East St Louis

3 cpacmel 29 (4) East St Louis

4 Bryce 29 (4) East St Louis

5 cts1292 29 (4) East St Louis

6 Jim Ram 29 (7) Crete-Monee

7 TheWeatherman15 29 (4) East St Louis

8 Mark DAngelo 29 (4) East St Louis

9 Batman21 28 (4) East St Louis

10 Bracketology Dan 28 (4) East St Louis

11 Seth Pote 28 (4) East St Louis

12 BushWickDubs 28 (4) East St Louis

13 FVFBFAN 28 (1) Cary Grove

14 NIU2002 28 (4) East St Louis

15 pjjp 28 (4) East St Louis

16 Tom 28 (4) East St Louis

17 Catch--22 28 (4) East St Louis

18 MGS 28 (1) Cary Grove

19 deanofselection 28 (1) Cary Grove

20 guerinfbfan 28 (1) Cary Grove

Class 5A Top 20 after Round 2

1 Seth Pote 27 (2) Fenwick

2 Prince_of_Pilfer 27 (2) Fenwick

3 Capnbillhitters 27 (2) Fenwick

4 Bigdog9091 27 (2) Fenwick

5 Alexander32 26 (2) Fenwick

6 Tom 26 (2) Fenwick

7 Kevin R 26 (2) Fenwick

8 Jim B. 26 (2) Morris

9 Ignazio 26 (2) Fenwick

10 Nobody special 26 (14) Nazareth Academy

11 kampy 26 (1) Glenbard South 1

12 John Tortorello 25 (2) Fenwick

13 Bracketology Dan 25 (2) Fenwick

14 Mark Pudil 25 (1) Glenbard South

15 King Miller 25 (2) Morris

16 Chicago773 25 (2) Morris

17 WAO55 25 (2) Morris

18 CTAYLOR 25 (2) Fenwick

19 FBStadiumsUSA 24 (2) Fenwick

20 rollhilltoper 24 (2) Fenwick

Class 4A Top 20 after Round 2

1 Lyle Werth 30 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

2 William Foster 30 (1) Rochester

3 Will Knapp 29 (1) Rochester

4 Anthony Engelman 29 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

5 tyler wilms 29 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

6 Ekarb 29 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

7 cpacmel 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

8 WB Warrior Watcher 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

9 Prince_of_Pilfer 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

10 Alexander32 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

11 cts1292 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

12 Stephen Fleming 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

13 Shawn K 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

14 89morrisgrad 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

15 Darryl 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

16 Ignazio 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

17 Coalertown44 28 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

18 Matthew D'Angelo 28 (1) Rochester

19 FBStadiumsUSA 27 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

20 Batman21 (1) Joliet Catholic Academy

Class 3A Top 20 after Round 2

1 rollhilltoper 30 (1) Byron

2 jacob swartz 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

3 King Murph 30 (1) Byron

4 Spencer 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

5 Shawn K 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

6 89morrisgrad 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

7 McHenry33 30 (4) Williamsville

8 William Foster 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

9 Ignazio 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

10 Fourtfour 30 (4) Williamsville

11 kampy 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

12 Matt B 30 (6) Immaculate Conception

13 Vincent Johnson29 (2) Mt. Carmel

14 Kevin R 29 (6) Immaculate Conception 1

15 sleepydog 29 (6) Immaculate Conception

16 PowerI66 29 (1) Byron

17 nathan mezo 29 (1) Byron

18 Alexander32 (6) Immaculate Conception

19 Stephen Fleming 29 (1) Byron

20 Jim Watkins 29 (1) Tolono Unity

Class 2A Top 20 after Round 2

1 Ploymaker 32 (1) Wilmington

2 Brian DeLucia 32 (1) St. Theresa

3 Jim Watkins 31 (1) St. Theresa

4 King Murph (1) St. Theresa

5 rollhilltoper 30 (1) Wilmington

6 buds13 30 (1) St. Theresa

7 Jay Kafer 30 (1) St. Theresa

8 Adam Anderson 30 (1) St. Theresa

9 Lyle Werth 30 (1) St. Theresa

10 welchmk 30 (13) Bishop McNamara

11 msalum03 30 (1) Wilmington

12 dissentarygary77 30 (6) Nashville

13 Kevin R 30 (1) St. Theresa

14 McHenry33 30 (4) Breese Mater Dei

15 William Foster 30 (6) Nashville

16 CTAYLOR 30 (1) Wilmington

17 FBStadiumsUSA 29 (1) Wilmington

18 sleepydog 29 (4) Breese Mater Dei

19 DonnyDBQ 29 (1) Wilmington

20 King Miller 29 (1) Wilmington

Class 1A Top 20 after Round 2

1 Formicade13 28 (6) Lena Winslow

2 Shaun Kelly 27 (6) Lena Winslow

3 Matthew D'Angelo 26 (3) Athens

4 Viking 4 Life 25 (3) Athens

5 Matthew Now 25 (2) Carrollton

6 John Tortorello 24 (6) Lena Winslow

7 Adam Anderson 24 (6) Lena Winslow

8 Phillip Johnson 24 (6) Lena Winslow

9 Ploymaker 24 (1) Camp Point Central

10 Jay Kafer 23 (6) Lena Winslow

11 Seth Pote 23 (2) Carrollton

12 PowerI66 23 (6) Lena Winslow

13 PointGuard21 23 (6) Lena Winslow

14 King Murph 23 (6) Lena Winslow

15 Nicholas Mellenthin 23 (1) Camp Point Central

16 Shanomac83 23 (6) Lena Winslow

17 King Miller 23 (6) Lena Winslow

18 Aquinashillmen 23 (2) Carrollton

19 William Foster 23 (6) Lena Winslow

20 Owen Westlake 23 (3) Athens

