Lemont (Ill.) junior outside linebacker recruit Al Pontrelli (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has been able to add another scholarship offer last week from in-state Eastern Illinois University. Pontrelli discusses his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"Eastern Illinois offered me a scholarship last week," Pontrelli said. "I've also been just trying to stay busy these days and keep on top of home work along with my workouts."

Pontrelli filled us in on his latest offer from Eastern Illinois.

"I've been in contact with EIU assistant coach Neal Renna a bit before they offered me. Coach Renna actually played for my head coach (Bret) Kooi and he also knows or defensive coordinator (Willie Hayes) and I've been able to build up a good relationship with Coach Renna. Getting the offer was a nice surprise. I know that EIU is a good school and a good football program and I'll do more research on them soon."

Pontrelli also has a family connection to Eastern Illinois University.

"My Dad went to Eastern Illinois so he talks about the school all the time. We actually made a visit awhile back to SIU and on the way back home my Dad stopped in and drove around EIU. My Dad talked about his days at EIU and it was a good day. I'm hoping to get back and make another visit to EIU once we are allowed back on college campuses."

Pontrelli was also hoping to make several visits this spring, but those have now been suspended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I had visits planned to South Dakota, North Dakota, Yale and Central Michigan and all of those visits have been cancelled. I'm hoping to get a chance to go see those schools later this spring or this summer. I've also been staying in touch with the coaches from NIU, SIU, Wyoming and also Illinois."

So how is life for Pontrelli under the current Coronavirus pandemic?

"It can get pretty boring. We've been on E Learning for a few weeks now and it's not my favorite but I've been getting all of my work done. I miss school and would rather be in a classroom but I'm making the best of it. I also have a weight set at home so I've been able to get some lifts in. Our coaches have also sent different workouts and I'm also doing a lot of cardio on my own. I've also been just catching up on some TV and watching a lot of old movies."

Al Pontrelli has scholarship offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois.