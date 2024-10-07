Leshon Williams Entering Transfer Portal

"I appreciate the love and support throughout my time in the black and gold, with the countless moments of excitement on the field, you've made every game unforgettable, said Williams in a message announcing his decision to depart.

"To my teammates, I'm beyond grateful for the sacrifices you've made for me as well as the program," Williams added. "The bond we've built will last a lifetime."

"However, after careful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to peruse new opportunities. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it's the best path forward for my personal as well athletic growth," Williams concluded.