Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West senior tight end prospect Denin Limouris (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) recently wrapped up his junior year of high school. Limouris checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We finished up the school year last week," Limouris said. "I had a good semester and ended up positing a 5.14 GPA (on a 5.0 scale) and we are on a vacation this week."

Limouris, who played tight end and defensive end last season for Glenbard West filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in touch with several schools including Michigan, Iowa, Cincinnati along with Lehigh, San Diego, Valparaiso and several smaller level schools. I'm pretty much considered a tweener positionally and most schools see me as more of an H back. The bigger schools for now all seem interested in me and for now they are recruiting me as more of a preferred walk on for them."

Limouris is also in no hurry for now to make any college decision.

"I'm just keeping all of my college options open for now. I still haven't taken any of the tests yet and a lot of the higher academic schools are waiting for a test score from me. I also wanted to get out to make some college visits and I just wasn't able to get out to see as many schools as I wanted to see before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. I definitely feel that I'll need to make some college visits before I can start to really begin to narrow things down."

So with no team camp or college camps happening this summer, what is next this summer for Limouris?

"I'm going to keep working and training every day and stay ready for the football season. I'm just trying to make the most of this situation. I'm optimistic that we will report back for the football season in late July if not then early August."

How has Limouris and his Hilltopper teammates kept up it's team bond during the ongoing stay at home order?

"Everyone is just trying our best to stay sharp and also check in with everyone. We've been doing a big group chat with the entire team. I'll also go out and catch passes with my quarterbacks from time to time. Everyone is working hard and we are staying ready and focused. We want to go far this coming season."