2019 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming at WJOL.com online as well as on the WJOL Radio App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 17th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This Week's Guest List?

Lincoln Way West head coach Dave Ernst

Homewood-Flossmoor head coach Craig Buzea

Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow

Plus your calls at 815-254-7300

2019 WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

October 4th Friday 7:00PM Minooka at Plainfield North

October 4th Friday 6:00PM Friday Night Lights St. Rita at Providence Catholic

October 5th Saturday 12:30PM Romeoville at Joliet Central

October 11th Friday 7:00PM H-F at Lincoln Way West

October 12th Saturday 12:30PM Joliet Central at Joliet West

October 18th Friday 6:30PM St. Laurence at Providence Catholic

October 18th Friday 6:00PM Friday Night Lights Wilmington at Coal City

October 19th Saturday 12:30PM Joliet Catholic at DePaul Prep

October 25th Friday 7PM Minooka at Oswego