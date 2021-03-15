EdgyTim - Listen Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview is Back

2021 Spring WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 18th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Wednesday night from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with WJOL's "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

WJOL's Pigskin Preview is sponsored each week by State Farm Agents Kevin Molloy in New Lenox and John Wright in Joliet.

This Week's Guest List?

Lincoln Way East head coach Rob Zvonar

Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow

Providence Catholic head coach Mark Coglianese

Joliet Catholic head coach Jake Jaworski

Lockport head coach George Czart

Plus your calls at 815-254-7300



