Listen Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6-8PM

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 20th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST.

WJOL's Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

Tonight's Guest List?

Minooka HC Matt Harding

Joliet Catholic HC Jake Jaworski

Plainfield East HC Brad Kunz

Plus your calls are always welcomed 815-254-7300

2021 Fall WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

10/29 Friday 700p Yorkville @ Plainfield Central 7A

10/30 Saturday 630p Lyons @ Lockport 8A

#all game subject to change#all games times are tentative at this point