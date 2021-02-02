EdgyTim - Live: Wednesday 6:30PM EDGYLIVE Stream Show

Join us every Wednesday night starting at 6:30PMCST for the EDGYLive Stream Show. Each week EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran along with the Coach Joe Rodeghero and WJOL's play by play voice Dave "Dewey" Dwyer will talk IHSA football issues and much more each week. You can also take part in the show and submit your questions all show long. Just watch and join the live online chat and ask your questions.

This Wednesday night Lincoln Way Central head coach Jeremy Cordell joins us and discusses how the Knights are getting ready for the spring IHSA football season. Lots of IHSA football talk and much more. Make sure to give us a try on Wednesday night at 6:30PMCST.