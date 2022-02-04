Local OL Michael Kostantonov has strong ties to the Fitzgeralds
A big part of the recruiting process is prospects building a relationship with the coaches who will potentially be guiding them through their college career.
That wasn't necessary for Michael Kostantonov last Saturday at Northwestern's Junior Day recruiting event. He's known Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald since he was teammates with Fitzgerald's son Jack in second grade for the North Shore Griffons.
We talked to Kostantonov, who plays for Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy, just up the road from Evanston, about his ties to the Fitzgeralds and his visit experience.
