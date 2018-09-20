LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy (4-0) senior wide receiver recruit Michael Love (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) was verbally committed to Bowling Green State University but announced last night via his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Falcons and has reopened his recruiting process..

"My family and I feel like their are other opportunities that will present themselves," Love said. "Bowling Green has really done nothing wrong and they have shown me a ton of love. I've been playing this season at a high level so there could be other options that I want to explore."

So have any college coaches reached out and shown Love interest?

"Toledo just reached out recently and I've heard my name is being thrown around by some bigger level schools. I wanted to make sure those schools know that I'm open and looking at all of my options now."

Love is hoping to get out to make some college game day visits soon.

"Yes I plan to get out to see some schools in person soon. I'm looking at getting out to Toledo and probably Notre Dame first (Michael Love is the younger brother of Notre Dame DB Julian Love). I'll also look to see more schools in person latest this season."

