Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior athlete recruit Drew MacPherson (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) didn't take long to make his college decision. MacPherson, who added an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this week gave the Hawkeyes his verbal commitment today and announced his decision vis his X account.

MacPherson earlier this week filled us in on his initial impressions from adding his latest offer from Iowa.

"i made a visit to Iowa back in the fall for a game day visit when they played Michigan State. It was an electric game day atmosphere at Iowa and just a great experience. Coach (Seth) Wallace from Iowa made an in school visit last week and watched one of my workouts. He told me that the Iowa staff 2would get back in touch with me, and a week later I was asked to call Iowa coaches and that's when they offered me. Iowa offered me a scholarship to play safety. I'm not married to a position, but I just love football. I'm totally open to play anywhere I can help the team win games."

More to follow on this breaking recruiting story soon.