LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive linemen recruit Nathan Lugo (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Butler and came away committed to the Bulldogs. Lugo discusses his college decision here.

"I had a great official visit to Butler this weekend," Lugo said. "I had my top schools down to Butler along with Valparaiso and Eastern Illinois and I visited all three schools. In the end it was the visit and just feeling at home at Butler that really sold me."

Lugo pointed towards a family vibe and a high level of comfort at Butler as keys in his decision.

"I just seemed to find a lot of similarities at Butler when I compared it to how we do thing at Nazareth. The team has a great chemistry and they definitely have a strong brotherhood at Butler just like we have at Nazareth. Butler also offers a great education plus the campus was great. I also just got along great with the coaches and felt like they really wanted me and they have a plan for me at Butler. They recruited me as a defensive end who can and will also drop back into coverage and the coaches feel I fit that spot well for them."

Lugo also looked hard at his options this winter which included two additional official visits.

"I visited both Valparaiso along with Eastern Illinois. I went to Valparaiso two weeks ago and then I went to Eastern Illinois last weekend. I enjoyed both visits and both schools have a lot to offer, but I just came away feeling at home and comfortable at Butler."

Lugo is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him.

"It's a big weight off my shoulders that has been there for the past two years. My family is also really excited for me. I would say the hardest part of the recruiting process is just how some college coaches lead kids on and how they just play with your emotions. I just wish more of the college coaches understand that they are dealing with kid's futures and be sraight forward and honest."

Nathan Lugo is verbally committed to Butler.

