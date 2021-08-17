Luther Burden is back on the market
Something Mizzou fans have whispered about--and hoped for--for months finally happened minutes ago. East St. Louis WR Luther Burden has decommitted from Oklahoma and re-opened his recruitment.
The No. 6 player in the Class of 2022 and a prospect Mizzou fans have known about for well over a year committed to the Sooners ten months ago, in October of his junior year. He had remained an Oklahoma pledge through the summer, despite numerous rumors he was looking around.
Burden took at least four visits to Mizzou's campus this summer and also took numerous trips to other schools for camps or visits. He also has official visits planned to Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia and Alabama this fall.
Following a June visit to campus for a 7-on-7 tournament, Burden said of Missouri: "I love the staff. I feel like we're all building a relationship. Those are good people. I like what they're doing rebuilding the program."
Regardless of what happens in Burden's recruitment, it is expected to be a battle until National Signing Day for the nation's No. 1 receiver. The Tigers already have commitments from highly regarded wide receivers Mekhi Miller and Jamarion Wayne, but will certainly pursue Burden to add to that duo. Tuesday's news makes it clear that Burden is listening and everyone else will have a chance to make their impressions on him.
PowerMizzou.com will be following Burden's recruitment and keep Tiger fans up to date on any developments.
