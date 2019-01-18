New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West junior inside linebacker prospect Caleb Marconi (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) has been a varsity starter for the Warriors and head coach Dave Ernst since his sophomore season. Marconi has also started to draw increased recruiting attention and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"We've been seeing a lot of different college coaches in school so far this week," Marconi said. "I've also been just working out, lifting and working with my speed trainer and just getting ready for next season."

Marconi filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Michigan, Cincinnati, NIU along with Ohio University. Illinois has also been in school and they are still showing interest. I've also been drawing more attention from some Ivy League schools. Princeton, Penn, Harvard and Yale have all sent mail and they also have invited me to come out and visit them on campus sometime this winter or spring."

Marconi has yet to get out to visit any schools but hopes to change that soon.

"I just haven't been able to get out to visit anyone just yet but I definitely will get out to see some schools soon. I'm not sure which schools I'll go visit just yet but I'm looking at more visits this spring."

So what has Marconi been working on this winter to improve his overall game?

"I definitely want to improve my overall agility. I just want to be able to breakaway tackles easier. I played with a broken foot towards the end of the year and I feel good now that I've healed up."

Marconi, who played mainly running back for the Warriors in 2018 is also drawing his recruiting looks as an inside linebacker.

"All of the college coaches are talking to me about playing linebacker. I'm just training hard and trying to be ready to play either running back or linebacker next season."

