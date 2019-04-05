New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West junior inside linebacker prospect Caleb Marconi (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is a name that has remained on several college recruiting radar screens this spring. Marconi takes a few minutes to update his latest recruiting news here.

"I'm still in contact with several coaches this spring," Marconi said. "I've been getting a lot of different visit invitations this spring along with camp invites for this summer."

Marconi filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I'm staying in touch with the coaches from South Dakota State, North Dakota, Eastern Illinois, Northwestern, Western Michigan, NIU, Kansas State and a few smaller level schools. Stanford has been sending me mail and I've starting to hear from several Ivy League schools. Columbia and Harvard.have been the most interested and have been wanting me to come visit them this spring and to came with them this summer."

Marconi has yet to get out to make any college visits but that will change this Saturday.

"I'm set to make a visit on Saturday to Northwestern. I've stayed in touch with the Northwestern coaches for awhile now and I'm excited to learn more about them and see what they have to offer."

So does Marconi have any summer college camp plans yet?

"It all depends on how my recruiting goes this spring. I know that I'll probably end up camping at Northwestern for the showcase camp along with a few other camps."

