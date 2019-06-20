Marcus Harper is finished with official visits
Three-star offensive guard Marcus Harper had planned to make his final official visit this upcoming weekend, but the Chicago native decided he has seen enough and is ready to announce his college s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news