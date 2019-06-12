Elmhurst (Ill.) York senior defensive tackle recruit Josh Mathiasen (6-foot-1, 270 pounds) is having a very strong summer so far. Mathiasen, who has added several summer camp offers over the past few weeks checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I've been able to camp so far at North Central College and also Northwestern," Mathiasen said. "The camps have been very good for me so far. I have some nice offers now and several other schools have definitely started to take notice of me lately."

Mathiasen, who is working out this summer at defensive tackle filled us in on his latest recruiting news and offers.

"I have scholarship offers now from North Dakota, SIU, Eastern Kentucky and also Tennessee-Martin. All of those coaches have seen me in camps and they all have been excited about me and my game. I'm also getting attention and interest now from Indiana State, Eastern Illinois, Kent State, NIU and also Southeast Missouri State."

Does Mathiasen have any remaining summer college camp plans?

"I'm planning to go to the NIU Big Dawg linemen camp soon. I'm also looking at camping at Eastern Illinois later in July but that's all I have planned for now. We also have our team camp and I want to stay focused on my team this summer and get ready for my senior season."



Mathiasen is also excited about his upcoming senior season.

"Everyone on the team is putting in a lot of hard work. Our offensive line will be big and also really good this season. We've all been focusing on just doing all the little thing better. We are all working as a team and I'm excited about our season."

