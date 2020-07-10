EdgyTim - Matt Baker is a Racer

Rochester (Ill.) senior outside linebacker recruit Matt Baker (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) decided to give thew Murray State Racers his verbal commitment tonight. Baker, who played tight end and defensive end for the Class 5A state champion Rochester Rockets in 2019 discusses his college decision here.

"Murray State was the first school to offer me," Baker said. "They really believed in me before any other school and they always made me feel like a priority for them. I'm very comfortable with Murray State and I'm very excited about my decision."

Baker, who also looked hard at Eastern Illinois before pledging to the Murray State Racers pointed towards some important factors in his decision.

"I've been able to get to know the coaches at Murray State and we've built up a really great relationship. They have a great coaching staff at Murray State and they just seem like great people. Murray State has also built up a great culture within the program and I just feel very comfortable with everything that they have to offer."

Baker will also have a chance to play a new position at the college level.

"When Murray State first offered me they sort of didn't assign a position for me because they felt I could play a few different spots. Murray State actually recruited me as an outside linebacker for them and I'm really excited to learn a new position. Coach (Chris) Cunningham and I have talked a lot about playing outside linebacker and he feels I'll be a great fit at that position for them. I've always been pretty versatile when it comes to a position and I'm excited to take on a new challenge in college at outside linebacker."

Like many other commitments in the Class of 2021, Baker has yet to make a visit to Murray State due to the COVID19 pandemic, but feels more than informed about his new school.

"Murray State has sent me so much information, videos and Zoom calls and they have also answered every question my family and I have. I've seen a lot online regarding the school, the campus and all the facilities. I'm very comfortable with my choice and so is my family. My parents didn't get way involved because they wanted the final decision to be mine, but at the end they really wanted Murray State for me as well. I have a few different ideas in mind for a college major and Murray State offers a lot of different academic programs for me to chose."

Also Baker admitted that the timing of his decision was impacted by COVID19.

"I probably could have waited to make my decision, but we don't even know right now if we will have a season on the high school level. COVID definitely played a role in recruiting in a lot of ways. I just know that I was ready to make my decision and it's a big weight off my shoulders. I can focus now on my team and getting ready for the season. I can also not worry about recruiting anymore which is a good feeling."

Matt Baker is verbally committed to Murray State.

