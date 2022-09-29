It might not have been pretty but a win is a win and sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy made winning plays when they counted in his first start against a Big Ten opponent.

McCarthy himself acknowledged that there were plenty of things to clean up after the game and Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss agrees with him.

Meeting with reporters this week, Weiss discussed McCarthy's play and was overall pleased with what he was able to do on the field against Maryland.

"It’s his first real appearance, it’s the first time he’s ever played a full football game," Weiss said. "So, I think for the first time playing a full football game, there’s a lot of positives to take away from it. I think he did a good job. Certainly looking at the stat line, it’s really good for a guy playing his first football game. At the same time, I’m sure J.J. would tell you, there’s a lot of stuff that we could clean up. And we’re focused on the process. We just love everything about J.J. and the way he goes about it."

Of course, fixable things are much easier to work on coming off a victory as compared to a loss. McCarthy was able to show that he has a grasp on the offense but also shows signs where he needs to grow.

Something can Weiss can live with if victories keep occurring.

"There’s so many things that we can fix and work on," Weiss said. We come away from it, even when he did make mistakes, we’re encouraged, because you can see it’s all fixable stuff. Really, it just comes down to coaching more than anything else. If he’s making mistakes, we’re not doing the right thing and that’s on us as coaches. So we’re really encouraged by his first full game. Yeah, we were happy with it.