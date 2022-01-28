McCaslin adds new offers
St. Charles (Ill.) East sophomore offensive linemen recruit Bodey McCaslin (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has continued to see his recruiting stock rise this winter. McCaslin was able to add new scholarshi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news