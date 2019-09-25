Wilmette (IL) Loyola Academy junior athlete prospect Perrion McClinton (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) was able to make a Saturday game day visit to Illinois State University. McClinton, who's looking to lead the Ramblers (2-2) to a win this Friday against St. Ignatius after suffering a last second 17-14 loss to Mount Carmel last week recaps his ISU visit along with his latest recruiting news here.

"I decided to head down to Illinois State on Saturday for a game day visit," McClinton said. "I camped at Illinois State this summer and the coaches invited me to come down for a game."

McClinton filled us in on his impressions from his Saturday Illinois State visit.

"I liked it a lot at Illinois State. I camped at Illinois State this summer so I was a little bit familiar with the school and the coaches. It was a really nice game day experience and visit. I just liked the overall atmosphere at ISU and it's just a really nice town and I really liked the campus at Illinois State as well. Illinois State gets a lot of community support for football which was impressive. I also really like the coaches at Illinois State. I've been talking to coach CJ Irvin for awhile now and he wants me to stay in touch and come back soon for another visit."

McClinton has also been in contact with a growing list of colleges this fall.

"Besides Illinois State I've also been in touch with the coaches at Michigan State, Western Michigan along with Eastern Kentucky. Those schools have invited me to game day visits. I'm hoping to get out to visit both Michigan State and Western Michigan sometime last this season if I can fit it into my schedule. We play all of our home games on Saturday so it's hard to really schedule too many visits during the season. "

So how is the 2019 Loyola Ramblers different from last season's team?

""We are a younger group this season for sure. We know that we have to come out and prove something every week because we get everyone's best game. Everyone is working hard on this team and I know we won't take anyone for granted at all."