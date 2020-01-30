McGuire adds his first offer
Chicago (Ill.) Marist sophomore offensive tackle recruit Deuce McGuire (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) was able to crack the Redhawks lineup late in the 2019 season and posted a strong end of the season sho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news