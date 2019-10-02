Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior outside linebacker recruit Tyler Mclaurin (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer on Tuesday from the University of Illinois. McLaurin takes a few minutes and fills us in on adding hid first offer from the Fighting Illini and more in this update.

"I really hoped that Illinois was going to offer me and it felt like they were getting closer," Mclaurin said. "It just feels great to add my first offer from Illinois.."

Mclaurin filled us in on his impressions of the University of Illinois.

"I haven't been able to make a recruiting visit yet to Illinois but I have been down there several times, including playing at Memorial Stadium last year in the 5A state title game against JCA when I was at Montini. I just really like the program at Illinois. They recruit and play with a lot of speed and Illinois also plays really physical football. Illinois in a Big Ten school and it's also close to home and those are also two big positives for me. I'm going to try to get down to Illinois soon for a visit and it's just a great feeling to add my first offer from Illinois."

Mclaurin has also started to draw new recruiting attention recently from some new schools.

"Besides Illinois I've also been in touch with the coaches from Cincinnati, Michigan State, Iowa State and also Toledo. All of those coaches just want to get to know me a little better and to let me know that they will be recruiting me. I'm definitely starting to hear from more and more schools lately."

Mclaurin, who carries an impressive 4.2 GPA (4.0 scale) is excited for this Friday's game at Lockport.

"We had a good win on Saturday over Bradley (38-3) and we needed to bounce back after a tough loss the week before against Lincoln-Way East. We play at Lockport on Friday and I'm excited to just get back out on the field. Our team is playing well again and we want to keep it going."

