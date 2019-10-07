Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior outside linebacker recruit Tyler Mclaurin (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) made a Saturday game day visit to Iowa State and came away with a scholarship offer from the Cyclones. McLaurin recaps his weekend impressions from Iowa State and more here.

"I had a great time on Saturday at Iowa State," Mclaurin said. "They also offered me a scholarship which is exciting. Iowa State made me feel really welcomed so I was hoping they would offer me and it feels great to have an offer from them."

Mclaurin filled us in on his impressions from his first visit to Iowa State.

"The visit to Iowa State overall went really well. Iowa State has great fan support and what really caught my attention was the band. I play in the band at school and I just never get a chance to really pay much focus or attention on the fans and especially the band at the games I'm playing in. The band at Iowa State just had so much fun before, during and after the game and the atmosphere at Iowa State was great."

Mclaurin also was impressed with the facilities along with the coaches at Iowa State on Saturday.

"I had a chance to look around the facilities at Iowa State and everything was really nice. I liked how Iowa State's meeting rooms are set up. The meeting rooms are always open to the players and you can go in and watch and breakdown film. I also was really made to feel welcomed at Iowa State by the coaches. They all knew my name and all went out to make us feel welcomed on Saturday. I had a good talk with several of the coaches and overall I had a really nice visit to Iowa State."

Mclaurin is also hoping to make a few more college game day visit soon.

"I'm hoping to get out to visit Louisville for s game soon. I'm also set to visit Michigan State when they play Penn State on October 26th."

Mclaurin is also looking forward to the remainder of his junior season including this week against Sandburg.

"We had a nice bounce back win over Lockport on Friday night and this week we have Sandburg. Everyone is playing well and I can't wait to just go out and play every week."

Tyler McLaurin has scholarship offers from Illinois and Iowa State.

