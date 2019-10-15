Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior inside linebacker recruit Malachi McNeal (6-foot-0, 220 pounds) was able to make his first visit on Saturday to Central Michigan University. McNeal checks in and discusses his latest visit and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I was able to get up to Central Michigan for a visit on Saturday," McNeal said. "We also had another big win the night before against Lake Zurich and overall I had a pretty good weekend."

McNeal recapped his first impressions from Central Michigan University.

"Overall I had a very good visit to Central Michigan on Saturday. CMU has nice facilities and they also have a lot of things planned facility wise. I also was able to talk with some of the coaches at Central Michigan and they seem like really good guys. Overall I just felt pretty comfortable at CMU and they made a good first impression. The coaches at CMU want me to come back again and visit them sometime soon. I think what really stood out was just how nice and genuine everyone was at CMU. I was able to meet and get to know a lot of good people at CMU on Saturday."

McNeal has also added some new game day visit to his schedule.

"I'm heading to Iowa this coming weekend. I'm also planing to go to NIU in two weeks and North Dakota State also invited me to go see a game. I'm hoping I'll be able to get out to see North Dakota State sometime soon but it's pretty far plus we have state playoffs coming up soon. You just don't know your schedule until the week before the games and that makes it hard to plan anything."

McNeal is also excited about his team after the Blue Devils have posted a perfect 7-0 record along with playing in a defense that's allowed just 21 points all season.

"Our win over Lake Zurich is always big and this week against Stevenson is also a big game and rivalry for us every year. I also love the fact that we are playing at Stevenson because it will be loud and rowdy. Everything is really starting to click for us lately and our offense has been getting better and better each week."