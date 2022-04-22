Meet: 2023 DE Tyler Schmidt

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Tyler Schmidt

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @tylerschmidt23

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Personal traner. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12846834/6228e38aff0d0807d01c3e66

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, Monmouth and Illinois Wesleyan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a strong, versatile student athlete with a coaches mindset, who's always looking to improve. I live in the film room and do the most to prepare before a game. I'm in love with the game of football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Moving from getting low minutes as a sophomore on varsity to next year, as a junior, starting both ways on offense and defense, while also long-snapping. And for my great play, despite injuries, I won First team All conference, All-state academic, and team defensive MVP.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Maxx Crosby, I've been following him since Eastern Michigan and as soon as I saw a mixtape for one of his college games I was hooked. I loved how fast he played and how dominant he was. I watched all his tape from there on out and even watched his high school clips. I love seeing that he's doing so well in the NFL and I hope he has a great career and I aspire to be like him every time I touch the football field.