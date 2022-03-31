Meet: 2023 LB Nate Hernandez
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Nate Hernandez
School: Joliet Catholic Academy
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @TANKLEFT_45
Instagram: nateh_45
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Rudys gym Lamont white speed training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12827199/61a7f2cba6806504e43bda35
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yale Navy Dartmouth Augustana Mercer Penn Ball state
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership
Intelligence
Persistent
Refusal to fail
Able to work well with others
Aggression
Hard hits and having fun while doing it.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning state this past season (jr year)
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Russell Wilson-Everyone doubted him because of his height and he just continues to prove everyone wrong.