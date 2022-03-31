Meet: 2023 LB Nate Hernandez

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nate Hernandez

School: Joliet Catholic Academy

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @TANKLEFT_45

Instagram: nateh_45

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Rudys gym Lamont white speed training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12827199/61a7f2cba6806504e43bda35

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale Navy Dartmouth Augustana Mercer Penn Ball state

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership

Intelligence

Persistent

Refusal to fail

Able to work well with others

Aggression

Hard hits and having fun while doing it.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning state this past season (jr year)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Russell Wilson-Everyone doubted him because of his height and he just continues to prove everyone wrong.