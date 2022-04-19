Meet: 2023 QB Michael Collins Jr.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Michael Collins Jr.

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MCollins_10

Instagram: michael.collins10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next Level Athletix. Team Lifting and Training

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

The United States Naval Academy

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can bring great leadership, a hard work ethic, a coachable player, and high level football knowledge from day one, to any college.program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career was beating Prospect High School in the Semifinals to go to the State Championship last season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Cam Newton. I love how versatile of a player he is on the ground and dropping back in the pocket. In my opinion, when he is healthy, Cam Newton is one of the best Quarterbacks in the NFL.