Meet: 2023 TE/LB Gavin Lee

Name: Gavin Lee

School: Buffalo Grove

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @GavinLe0497156

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT (Tom Nelson Training)

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/v/2HDjHX

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ripon-Offered Elmhurst Beloit North Park Lake Forest Sioux Falls UW-Eau Claire Michigan Tech Knox Upper Iowa Benedictine Wheaton Cornell

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Energy and Enthusiasm

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the MSL

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Leo Chenal- How hard he plays and how physical he is.