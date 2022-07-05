Meet: 2023 TE/LB Gavin Lee
Name: Gavin Lee
School: Buffalo Grove
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: TE/LB
Twitter: @GavinLe0497156
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
TNT (Tom Nelson Training)
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/v/2HDjHX
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ripon-Offered Elmhurst Beloit North Park Lake Forest Sioux Falls UW-Eau Claire Michigan Tech Knox Upper Iowa Benedictine Wheaton Cornell
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Energy and Enthusiasm
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the MSL
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Leo Chenal- How hard he plays and how physical he is.